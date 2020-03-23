Why Royal Caribbean Cruise's Shares Jumped 18.6% on Monday

What happened

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) jumped as much as 23.1% in trading Monday after the company announced a new debt offering. Shares closed up 18.6% and gave a little hope that cruise lines will make it through the current downturn in consumer spending.

So what

Early Monday, Royal Caribbean announced that it has entered into a $2.2 billion secured term loan facility for the next year. This will give the company a total of $3.6 billion of liquidity to weather the current downturn in the cruise business.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management expects to continue service on April 11, 2020, but even that seems quick given the current environment. And when cruise lines begin operating again, consumers may not be willing to jump aboard. If that's the case, even a seemingly massive $3.6 billion liquidity backstop may not be enough.

Now what

To put the liquidity into perspective, Royal Caribbean has $2.6 billion of debt maturing in 2020 and $2.2 billion obligated to new ship purchases in the next year. If operations don't get going soon, the new liquidity may not be enough to save Royal Caribbean. And I doubt the cruise business will be back to any sort of "normal" anytime soon.

10 stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Royal Caribbean wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.