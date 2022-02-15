Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks Popped Today

What happened

Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) surged out of port Tuesday morning, and continue to sail ahead in afternoon trading. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 3.2%, Carnival shares have gained 5.6%, and Norwegian Cruise is leading the pack higher with a 5.6% gain.

And you can probably thank Vladimir Putin for all of the above.

So what

Last month, if you recall, worries over an imminent Russian invasion of its neighbor Ukraine "helped" to torpedo cruise stocks that were already taking on water in the face of then-rising omicron cases and rumblings of interest rate hikes at the Federal Reserve.

Today, however, the opposite is happening.

This morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at which Putin once again denied that Russia is planning to invade its neighbor, and furthermore promised to "put forward proposals on a negotiating process that should result in an agreement ensuring equal security for all." And in what might be designed as a demonstration of good faith, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated that at least some of the 130,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border have been ordered to return to their bases instead.

Why is this relevant to cruise tourism stocks? Basically, because Russia has been threatening invasion of Ukraine on multiple fronts -- including by sea. Russian warships currently holding live fire exercises along Ukraine's coast in the Black Sea is not something conducive to encouraging cruises in that particular body of water. And if actual war breaks out, it's all but certain that any Black Sea cruises on the schedule will be canceled.

Now what

Now, the Black Sea isn't a huge market for cruising, but all three of the major cruise lines do operate in the Black Sea market. For this reason, a renewed hope that war will not break out between Russia and Ukraine is good news for all three tickers.

Furthermore, because you can assume that war in the Black Sea might disrupt vacation planning even as far west as the Atlantic, the knowledge that tempers may be cooling down should help ease fears about the cruise business in Europe in general. So long as this good news holds, I'd expect it to have at least a modestly positive effect on cruise stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Royal Caribbean wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.