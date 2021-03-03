Markets
CCL

Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Cruise ship stocks rose on Wednesday after the White House said the U.S. would have enough coronavirus vaccines available to inoculate every adult in the country two months earlier than anticipated.

As of 1:05 p.m. EST, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) were up 4%, 6%, and 8%, respectively.

So what

The White House's announcement came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. J&J has partnered with fellow pharmaceutical giant Merck to ramp up the production of the drug. "What this means is that Americans are going to get shots in the arm faster, and we're very excited about the potential impact that this can have overall on the situation," J&J CEO Alex Gorsky said on Tuesday.

The sun is shining as a cruise ship is sailing in the ocean.

Investors bid up the prices of cruise ship stocks on Wednesday. Image source: Getty Images.

An accelerated vaccine rollout could help to bring about the end of the pandemic sooner than many investors had expected. That would be a boon for the beleaguered cruise industry.

Now what

With most of their ships stuck at port, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line have all suffered brutal losses during the health crisis. A sharp decline in COVID-19 case counts could allow them to resume full-scale sailing operations. Such an influx of revenue would enable the major cruise line operators to begin to recover from their losses -- and help to ensure their survival.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL RCL CUK NCLH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More