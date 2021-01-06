Why Royal Bank (RY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Royal Bank in Focus

Based in Toronto, Royal Bank (RY) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 1.27%. The bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.81 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.9%. This compares to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 2.07% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.48%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.24 is up 1.7% from last year. Royal Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.14%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Royal Bank's current payout ratio is 54%. This means it paid out 54% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, RY expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $6.62 per share, with earnings expected to increase 11.64% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that RY is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

