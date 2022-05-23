Why Ross Stores Stock Was Bouncing Back Today

What happened

One trading day after off-price retailer Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) plunged on earnings, the stock was rallying as investors seemed to spy a buying opportunity in the midst of braoder market gains.

The stock closed the day up 9.6% after a 22.5% loss on Friday.

So what

A Barron's article over the weekend argued that off-price retail stocks look like a bargain after last week's slide, especially since they are well positioned in a slowing economy compared to peers like department stores as consumers tend to shop at off-price chains to save money. The writer, Teresa Rivas, argued that off-price chains could seize the opportunity to grab market share.

Also this morning, Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih lowered her price target on Ross from $119 to $85, but maintained an overweight rating, a sign she sees the disappointing first-quarter report as a speed bump, rather than something that could derail the company.

Up against difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter when Americans received stimulus checks, Ross reported a decline in comparable sales of 7%, following a 13% gain in the year-ago quarter; earnings per share (EPS) fell from $1.34 to $0.97.

Management cut its full-year EPS guidance to $4.34-$4.58 and forecast a comparable sales decline of 2% to 4%.

Now what

Based on the EPS guidance, Ross trades at price-to-earnings ratio of 18, which looks like a decent price for a stock that's been a long-term winner, up more than 14,000% since its IPO in 1985.

While 2022 is shaping up to be a tough year, the off-price model has been highly successful historically, and puts the company in a position to outperform during an economic downturn.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

