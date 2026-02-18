Why Ross Stores (ROST) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Ross Stores (ROST) closed at $200.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.56% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.78%.

Shares of the discount retailer witnessed a gain of 4.49% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 5.72%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ross Stores in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 3, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.87, up 4.47% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.37 billion, indicating a 7.75% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $22.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.37% and +6.37%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ross Stores should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Ross Stores currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ross Stores has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.85 right now. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 27.85.

It is also worth noting that ROST currently has a PEG ratio of 3.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

