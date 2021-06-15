Why Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Could Be Worth Watching

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$133 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$115. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ross Stores' current trading price of US$119 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ross Stores’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Ross Stores?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 15.85% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ross Stores today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $102.91, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ross Stores’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Ross Stores?

NasdaqGS:ROST Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Ross Stores' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ROST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ROST, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ross Stores, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Ross Stores, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

