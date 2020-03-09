Why Roper Technologies Stock Is Tumbling Today

What happened

Shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) declined as much as 14.4% by 3:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. The diversified technology company was among the myriad stocks tumbling today as the stock market sell-off intensifies amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

So what

On Jan. 30 Roper Technologies reported its 2019 financial results and provided an outlook for this year. At the time, CEO Neil Hunn said the company was "well positioned for a strong 2020."

Image source: Getty Images.

However, market conditions have deteriorated rapidly over the past several weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has disrupted travel, upended the oil market, and has the world's economy on the precipice of a recession. Because of that, it could begin to affect Roper Technologies customers, which might impact its ability to deliver on its forecast of 6% to 7% revenue growth.

Now what

The uncertainty surrounding how much the COVID-19 outbreak will hurt the economy is causing turmoil in the stock market. In turn, fear that an economic downturn will affect 2020 earnings is driving down stocks like Roper. At this point, however, it's anyone's whether there will be prolonged repercussions or this will blow over shortly.

10 stocks we like better than Roper Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roper Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Roper Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.