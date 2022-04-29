Why Roku Stock Was Down This Week

What happened

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders lost ground to the market through Thursday trading, with the stock falling 6% compared to a 0.4% increase in the S&P 500 over that time, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those losses were driven by fears that the streaming video specialist would issue a downbeat forecast on its business, as rival Netflix did in its recent announcement.

Yet the stock drop seemed set to reverse on Friday, as investors were pleased with Roku's fiscal first-quarter earnings report.

So what

Roku said late Thursday that sales jumped 28% in the selling period that ran through late March. Streaming engagement metrics were strong, with user additions landing at 1.1 million and streaming hours rising by 1.4 billion to reach 20.9 billion.

The advertising business is having no trouble monetizing that engagement, as average revenue per user jumped 34% during the quarter. "Our first quarter performance was solid," executives said in a letter to shareholders that highlighted Roku's growing influence as a streaming content platform.

Now what

Roku's stock jumped in after-hours trading immediately following the announcement. Besides the robust advertising revenue, investors were pleased to hear Roku's bullish outlook for the rest of 2022. Despite new headwinds like the war in Ukraine and weaker consumer spending on new TVs, management affirmed its outlook calling for sales to rise by 35% this year.

Much of that growth will come in the second half of 2022, meaning investors will have to watch the next few earnings reports for evidence of accelerating engagement and advertising spending. But Roku's steady outlook might still be enough to support a stock price rebound, given that shares remain lower by nearly 60% so far in 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.