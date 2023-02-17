Why Roku Stock Soared This Week

What happened

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors received some good news this week as their stock soared 29% through Thursday trading. That's as compared to a flat result for the broader market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The streaming video specialist is now up a whopping 73% so far in 2023, although shares are still down significantly over the past full year.

This week's spike came as Wall Street celebrated Roku's brightening outlook.

So what

Roku said in a Wednesday earnings announcement that revenue from its core business grew 5% in the Q4 selling period that ended in late December. While that result marked a slowdown from the prior quarter's 15% boost, it was much better than expected. Roku's management team had predicted a decline back in early November. Instead of sales landing at around $800 million, Q4 revenue was $865 million.

The company notched solid engagement metrics, too, with streaming hours rising and active accounts jumping higher by 4.6 million. "The shift to TV streaming continues with cord cutting accelerating in the U.S. in 2022," management said in a shareholder letter.

Now what

Roku didn't see a big improvement in the digital advertising market, which is still a key source of revenue and earnings for the business. Continued pressure here will hurt sales and profits at least into early 2023, executives said. But the market might be stabilizing.

Roku is projecting total revenue of about $700 million in Q1, representing just a slight decline year over year. Most Wall Street pros were bracing for a bigger drop, on the order of roughly 7%. Roku is also forecasting another big step forward on its way to profitability and management reiterated its plans to achieve positive earnings on an adjusted basis for the full 2023 year.

The streaming platform's scale and engagement suggest that Roku will see a solid earnings spike once the advertising market rebounds. There's no telling when that turn will happen, but this quarter's results hint at a potential end to the decelerating trend that's been pressuring this growth stock for over a year.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.