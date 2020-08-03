Markets
ROKU

Why Roku Stock Popped 5% This Morning

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of over-the-top (OTT) streaming video company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 5% out of the gate this morning and remain up a respectable 2.5% in 12:05 p.m. EDT trading.

If you own Roku stock, you can thank Loop Capital for that bump in stock price.

A Roku remote and device

Image source: Roku.

So what

Chicago-based investment bank Loop raised its price target on Roku stock 33% this morning, from $90 a share to $120, reports TheFly.com, "citing the findings of [its own] ad industry survey." According to Loop, internet companies showed "strong results" last week, which could translate into strong results for Roku, too, when the company reports earnings later this week.

But here's the thing: Even at a raised price target of $120, Loop appears to be saying that Roku stock costs too much at its current valuation of nearly $159 a share. Between that high stock price and concerns over competition that Roku is facing, Loop declined to raise its rating on the shares, keeping Roku stock at neutral.

Now what

Is that the right call? Most analysts who cover the company see Roku reporting strong sales growth in fiscal Q2, despite competition from its many rivals. The average estimate right now is for revenue to come in 25% stronger in Q2 2020 than it did in Q2 2019. Despite this sales growth, however, analysts predict that Roku's losses will only increase -- more than quintuple, in fact, to a loss of $0.51 per diluted share.

We'll learn whether that's true or not  in just 48 hours or so. Roku is scheduled to release its Q2 report after close of trading on Wednesday, Aug. 5.  

10 stocks we like better than Roku
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROKU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular