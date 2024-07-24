Why Roku Stock Plunged 10.1% Today

Shares of TV device and streaming company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell as much as 10.1% in trading on Wednesday as the market sold off and investors started to question the future of second-tier streaming companies. The stock is down 9.6% as of 3 p.m. EDT.

Streaming slowdown?

The catalyst today was Comcast's earnings report, which showed a loss of 500,000 subscribers at Peacock to 33 million paid subscribers. That's especially shocking when you consider Peacock is the home of the Olympics, which starts this week.

Roku is impacted because it is both a streamer and a reseller of other streaming services. If consumers aren't adding streaming outside of Netflix and Disney, which are the two market leaders, will there be much growth for Roku?

According to Nielsen data for June 2024, Roku's U.S. screen-time market share is well behind Netflix (8.4%) and Disney (5% for Disney+ and Hulu). Roku's 1.5% share is closer to Peacock's 1.2% share.

Winner-take-all markets don't play for second place

Market share and subscriber momentum are important today because streaming will likely be a market where the top one or two companies take all of the profits, just like we see in social media. Netflix and Disney have a big leg up, and it looks like the second tier of streamers is struggling as a result.

Not only is that bad for the Roku Channel, but it would give Roku less power in the market if it doesn't have multiple streaming services that all need distribution to be profitable. Negotiating terms with the top one or two players will be less lucrative, and that's why investors are selling Roku today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Roku right now?

Before you buy stock in Roku, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roku wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $751,180!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.