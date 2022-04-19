Why Roku Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed 8.2% on Tuesday, following positive analyst commentary.

So what

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett placed a buy rating on Roku's stock. He sees the digital media platform's share price soaring to $188. If he's correct, shareholders could enjoy gains of roughly 60% from the stock's current price near $117.

Crockett noted that Roku's stock price suffered a violent decline after reaching a 52-week high of $490.76 in late July. That corresponded with the stock market's "wicked turn" against premium-priced growth stocks, according to Crockett. Roku's fourth-quarter revenue shortfall and tepid sales forecast for 2022 also didn't help.

That said, Crockett believes the stock's plunge is presenting investors with an intriguing buying opportunity. He argued that Roku is well positioned as a "gatekeeper" within the global shift from traditional TV platforms to streaming options. Thus, he expects the company to grow sales at a healthy clip in the coming year.

Now what

Crockett is correct in that Roku is well situated to benefit from the migration of ad dollars to streaming platforms. Its over 60 million active customer accounts and nearly 20 billion streaming hours in Q4 alone make Roku a valued advertising partner for marketers.

However, Roku is facing intensified competition from well-heeled rivals, including Amazon.com, which debuted new smart TVs in September. Roku's ability to compete effectively with Amazon and other streaming giants will go a long way toward determining whether its stock can climb to Crockett's lofty price forecast.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has the following options: long January 2024 $2,000 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.