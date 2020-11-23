Why Roku Stock Jumped on Monday

What happened

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were 5.6% higher at noon EST on Monday. One analyst firm reiterated its bullish rating on the media-streaming expert's stock and raised its price target by 23.5%.

So what

Analyst Laura Martin from Needham confirmed her buy rating on Roku's stock, lifting her target price from $255 to $315 per share. Martin cited a handful of closely related market trends, starting with the cord-cutting phenomenon and rising sales of connected TV sets. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated all of these market shifts, boosting Roku's shareholder value in the long term.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Martin noted that Roku should be valued along the lines of other media aggregation platforms such as the mobile ecosystems from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS. These systems have a proven ability to benefit from winner-take-most economics, which applies to the ongoing explosion of consumer interest in media-streaming solutions. In Martin's view, the market hasn't incorporated the full shareholder value of Roku's unique market position, which leaves room for a "material value upside."

Roku's shares have now approximately doubled in 2020. Even at these skyrocketing prices, I agree with Martin's analysis and would argue that Roku is one of the best ideas for new money right now.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of Alphabet (A shares) and Roku. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.