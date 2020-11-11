Why Roku Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped when the company announced support for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features in the next operating-system update. Stock prices rose as much as 6.9% on Wednesday afternoon.

So what

Roku first unveiled plans to support Apple's smart home and digital-assistant features in late September, but users and investors were left without a launch date at the time. HomeKit smart-home controls and AirPlay 2 media services are rolling out to a select handful of Roku devices today as part of the Roku OS 9.4 update. With this upgrade, users with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac can share music and pictures directly from their Apple devices to the Roku setup in the living room.

So far, the Apple-friendly feature set is limited to high-end devices with 4K video capabilities. The updates will roll out in waves, starting with stand-alone devices, such as the Roku Premiere and Ultra, followed by Roku-powered TV sets in the coming weeks.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The addition of Apple HomeKit also adds support for the Siri digital assistant, making Roku the first media-streaming device maker to deliver support for the three leading assistant services in a single device. Roku hardware has offered support for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant for years.

Roku's expanded feature set was pre-announced more than a month ago, so today's rollout shouldn't be a big surprise. Investors are basically applauding Roku today for following through on an earlier promise.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, and Roku. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, and Roku and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.