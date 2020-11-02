Markets
ROKU

Why Roku Stock Is Rocking -- Up 5% Monday Morning

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock jumped out of the gate Monday, rising 5.1% before retracing to enjoy a still respectable 3.4% gain in trading as of noon EST -- and if you own shares of Roku, you can thank the friendly analysts at Wedbush for your winnings.

Predicting that a continuation of the COVID-19 crisis will accelerate "adoption" of Roku streaming devices, Wedbush announced it is raising its price target on Roku stock by a staggering 37.5%, to $220 a share, reports TheFly.com.

Glowing green arrow climbs on a stock screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

The news isn't quite as great as it sounds. For one thing, Roku stock already costs nearly $210 a share, so in fact, all Wedbush is really promising here is less than a 5% gain over the next 12 months. For another, Wedbush recognizes that this isn't a really big gain to look forward to in the short term. Accordingly, it's holding its rating on Roku stock at just "neutral."

Now what

That being said, Wedbush continues to believe Roku will "grow revenue and profits over the long-term," reports TheFly, as advertisers increasingly shift their ad buying to Roku's service.

The real question is how "long-term" investors will be willing to wait to see those profits. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, most analysts doubt Roku will turn profitable before 2023 at the earliest. Meanwhile, despite rapidly rising revenues, Roku continues to lose money and burn cash -- racking up $138.6 million in GAAP losses over the past year and $38.3 million in negative free cash flow.

Until Roku generates some hard profit numbers to hang a valuation on, expect its shares to remain volatile.

10 stocks we like better than Roku
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROKU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular