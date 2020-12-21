Markets
Why Roku Stock Climbed to All-Time Highs Today

Evan Niu
What happened

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have climbed as much as 5% to hit all-time highs today. A bearish Wall Street analyst increased his price target, and news of a new strain of COVID-19 that is circulating in the U.K. has spooked investors and boosted stay-at-home stocks.

So what

Morgan Stanley increased its price target on Roku shares from $150 to $200 while reiterating an underweight (equivalent to a sell) rating. Analyst Benjamin Swinburne has been pessimistic regarding Roku, believing that investors are currently overestimating the ultimate size of the company's total addressable market.

The Roku Channel interface displayed on a wall-mounted TV, with a side table and a potted plant next to it

Image source: Roku.

While Roku has seen engagement soar on its video-streaming platform throughout the pandemic, Swinburne believes the stock's premium valuation compared to peers is unwarranted. The analyst had downgraded shares of Roku about a year ago (before the pandemic hit) due to concerns about decelerating revenue growth, and the stock has gained approximately 160% since then.

Now what

The price target adjustment comes a few days after Benchmark separately raised its price target from $300 to a Street-high $410, following the announcement that Roku had finally secured a distribution deal with AT&T's WarnerMedia for HBO Max.

A new mutated strain of COVID-19 that is even more infectious has rattled investors and overshadowed the positive news that Congress has agreed on a new $900 billion stimulus deal. While broad market indexes are experiencing volatility from the development, stay-at-home stocks that have benefited from the pandemic -- such as Roku -- are rising today.

Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Roku. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

