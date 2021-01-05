Why Roku Shares Rose 5% Today

What happened

Shares of streaming service platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 5% Tuesday as of 12:15 p.m. EST.

The stock dropped a similar level Monday after it was reported that Roku is close to acquiring the video catalogue of short-form streaming company Quibi.

So what

The thought of Roku entering the content business spooked some investors, but a Wells Fargo analyst today gave shares an overweight (buy) rating, with a $414 price target. The stock closed Monday at $317.90 per share.

Now what

The bullish opinion from Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) analyst Steve Cahall is based on his belief that momentum in Roku's advertising-video-on-demand (AVOD) business will accelerate and provide "operating leverage upside," according to thestreet.

Cahall also doesn't feel the potential acquisition of Quibi would be a negative catalyst. He said, "A deal for Quibi content is supportive of better ARPU [average revenue per user] growth."

But creating content can be expensive, if that's the direction Roku is heading with a Quibi deal. It's possible that acquiring the content catalogue would not lead to a larger content-creation strategy. With Quibi shutting down after just six months of operation, Roku could be able to buy the content at a good price.

Investors will have to wait for management to share the company strategy should the acquisition be announced. So far, Roku management has been a trailblazer in the blossoming television streaming market. It would be wise to continue to trust its judgment.

