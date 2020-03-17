Why Roku, Netflix, and Lions Gate Stock All Popped Today

What happened

In retrospect, this should have been obvious. After states across the nation began ordering the closure of restaurants to promote social distancing, it was probably inevitable that movie theaters would be next to close.

Close they did, with the announcements going out Monday night and today. And that should have made it obvious which stocks would benefit from the elimination of competition from old-school cinema: streaming stocks.

True to form, shares of the top maker of over-the-top streaming devices, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and the most popular streaming video provider, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), closed trading today up 8.8% and 7%, respectively.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Of course they did: In retrospect, as I say, this was obvious. Roku stock had just finished plunging 21% in Monday trading, and Netflix had just lost 11% that day. With Tuesday's news promising better times ahead for both companies, it was all but inevitable that these stocks would snap back and recover at least some of their losses on Tuesday.

It's this same streaming angle, I suspect, that explains why Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF.A) (NYSE: LGF.B) jumped 12.5% in Tuesday trading as well. While best known as a moviemaker, Lions Gate also owns the Starz and Encore movie networks, acquired in 2016. Both are available as streaming services.

As a streaming play, therefore, Lions Gate, too, was due for a bounce back today.

Now what

Will it continue bouncing higher, along with Roku and Netflix?

That probably depends on which numbers investors decide to focus on. If still fixated on revenue growth, then Roku, with sales up 52% year over year in the past year, should be investors' clear favorite to continue streaming higher in the days to come. If they insist on profitable revenue, though, Netflix is the only one of these three companies currently reporting profits as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), while Lions Gate is the only one generating real free cash flow.

Depending on which number investors think most attractive, any of these three companies could turn out to be the next big winner.

Or if we fall into a recession, perhaps none of them will.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix and Roku. The Motley Fool recommends Lions Gate Entertainment Class A and Lions Gate Entertainment Class B. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.