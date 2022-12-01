Markets
ROIV

Why Roivant Sciences' Shares Are Up Thursday

December 01, 2022 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by Jim Halley for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) were up more than 10% on Thursday. The stock closed on Wednesday at $5.36, then opened on Thursday at $5.75. The stock got as high as $5.92 shortly after 2 p.m. ET. It has a 52-week high of $16.76 and a 52-week low of $2.52. Roivant stock is down more than 42% so far this year.

So what

Roivant is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in using its platform to launch what it calls "Vants" -- focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies. The company has built more than 20 such portfolio companies.

Roivant and Pfizer announced on Thursday they are creating a new company to develop and market Roivant's RVT-3101, which is in a phase 2b clinical study to treat ulcerative colitis. The company will be a subsidiary of Roivant and Pfizer will own 25% of it and have the commercialization rights overseas for RVT-3101. The news pushed Roivant briefly up by 10% and also drove Pfizer slightly higher.

Now what

In the second quarter, Roivant said it had $1.6 billion in cash, enough to fund the healthcare company's operations into 2025. Its quarterly revenue was reported as $12.5 billion, down 10.3% year over year, and it lost $0.42 in earnings per share (EPS) compared to an EPS loss of $0.32 in the same period a year ago. The new collaboration with Pfizer should help the company's money crunch. The move also signals that the study for RVT-3101 may be going well; results from the study are expected in the first half of 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roivant Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Jim Halley has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROIV
PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.