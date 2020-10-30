Why Rogers Stock Soared on Friday

What happened

Shares of Rogers (NYSE: ROG) are soaring on Friday thanks to an analyst-stumping earnings report. The stock traded 19.1% higher at 11:50 a.m., EDT, having peaked at 21.4% earlier in the morning.

So what

The Arizona-based maker of engineered materials saw third-quarter revenue fall 9% year over year to $202 million. Adjusted earnings dropped from $1.51 to $1.45 per share. Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for earnings near $1 per share on sales in the neighborhood of $184 million. The company also said that fourth-quarter earnings should land between $1.30 and $1.50 per share. Here, analysts had been expecting $1.02 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Rogers' solid sales were driven by customers in the electric vehicle, autonomous driving, portable electronics, and defense markets. Engineered materials play important roles in advanced battery packs and 5G wireless antennas, placing Rogers in the catbird seat of several exciting growth stories. It's no surprise to see investors embracing this rosy report today and I expect the good news to continue in 2021 and beyond.

10 stocks we like better than Rogers

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rogers wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.