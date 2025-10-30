Why Rogers Stock Jumped 17% This Morning

Key Points

Rogers' third-quarter earnings of $0.90 per share beat analyst expectations of $0.69 by a wide margin.

Industrial, electric vehicle, and aerospace segments drove double-digit sales growth for the engineered materials company.

The company is still searching for a permanent CEO after Colin Gouveia stepped down in July without explanation.

Shares of Rogers (NYSE: ROG) gained as much as 17.3% on Thursday morning, peaking just after 10 a.m. ET. The Arizona-based maker of engineered materials reported analyst-stumping results on Wednesday evening.

Rogers beat the Street's low bar

In the third quarter of 2025, Rogers' revenues rose 2.7% year over year to $216 million. Adjusted earnings fell from $0.98 to $0.90 per share. That may not sound like a fantastic report, but the average analyst would have settled for earnings around $0.69 per share on sales near $208 million. It was a clean outperformance of muted expectations.

Rogers saw double-digit sales growth in its industrial, electric vehicle, and aerospace segments. Wireless infrastructure antennas and renewable energy systems posted slower growth.

New management delivers the goods

Rogers is operating under a short-term management team. Interim CEO Ali El-Haj has been on the job since July 14, when predecessor Colin Gouveia stepped down without explanation.

The company's board of directors is looking for a permanent replacement, though El-Haj brings decades of international CEO experience to the table, and I wouldn't be surprised to see his temporary role turn into a long-term appointment. Delivering robust results in his first quarter surely looks good on his updated résumé.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.