Why Rockley Photonics Stock Dove 22% Today

What happened

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) shareholders trailed the market by a wide margin on Wednesday as the stock sank 22% by 11:15 a.m. ET. The wider market was up 0.7% by that time. The health monitoring tech specialist reduced its short-term outlook after canceling a planned sale of part of its business.

So what

Rockley announced late on Tuesday that it is not going forward with its planned sale to China-based Jiangsu Hengtong Opti-Electric. The deal would have divested its communication technology while allowing Rockley to focus on its photonic health monitoring devices and solutions. The proposed deal hit a regulatory challenge.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We continue to fully comply with the regulations," CEO Andrew Rickman said in a press release, "and have decided not to proceed with our technical sale ... under the current circumstances."

In response to the shift, the stock was downgraded by a Bank of America analyst, which added more pressure to shares.

Now what

Rickman and his team believe the long-term outlook for the business is unchanged by this news. Rockley still has a large addressable market as wearable tech becomes part of the healthcare landscape. But sales trends will be hurt in the short term.

To that end, the company lowered its 2021 sales forecast to between $7 million and $8 million and its 2022 forecast to between $25 million and $30 million. That prediction had stood at $28 million in 2021 and $79 million for 2022.

While Rockley should still be able to monetize its data communication technology, investors might have to wait for several more quarters before seeing returns from this valuable piece of intellectual property.

10 stocks we like better than Rockley Photonics Holdings, Ltd.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rockley Photonics Holdings, Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.