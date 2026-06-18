Why Rocket Lab’s Nasdaq-100 Moment Could Change the Story

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) has had a milestone few weeks, even as the stock itself has pulled back meaningfully from its highs.

On June 11, the company was announced as one of five new additions to the Nasdaq-100 Index, with the change taking effect before the market opens on Monday, June 22.

For a company that was a small-cap launch provider not long ago, joining the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq is a significant marker of how far the business has come. And it may be arriving at an interesting moment for the stock.

Why the Nasdaq-100 Inclusion Matters

Rocket Lab joins the Nasdaq-100 alongside four other AI-linked names, including Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). And the Index inclusion is more than just a symbolic milestone. When a stock joins a major index, the passive funds and ETFs that track that index are required to buy shares, creating a source of structural demand that did not exist before.

With Rocket Lab entering one of the most widely tracked benchmarks in the world, forced buying from index funds could provide a steady tailwind for the stock over time, while also broadening the institutional coverage and liquidity it receives.

A Wave of Analyst Upgrades

The index news has been accompanied by a series of bullish analyst moves. Most recently, on June 15, KeyCorp upgraded Rocket Lab to Overweight from Sector Weight, setting a $135 price target that implies meaningful upside from recent levels. Analyst Michael Leshock framed the recent sell-off in space stocks as unwarranted, citing Rocket Lab's strong fundamentals, its vertically integrated model mirroring SpaceX's (NASDAQ: SPCX) long-term trajectory, and a structural shortage of launch capacity expected to leave the market undersupplied for over a decade.

KeyCorp was not alone. Earlier in June, Clear Street raised its price target to $129 from $98, citing accelerating growth through 2030 supported by industry-wide launch undersupply, and noting that Rocket Lab's core business is nearing profitability. Stifel also recently lifted its target to $132, maintaining a Buy rating on the back of strong revenue momentum and an expanding backlog. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy, with price targets as high as $150.

The SpaceX IPO and the Pullback

The reason Rocket Lab pulled back in the first place is somewhat counterintuitive. SpaceX made its historic Nasdaq debut on June 12, in the largest IPO in history. An event that officially made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. Rather than lifting all space stocks, the listing triggered a wave of profit-taking and rotation out of the smaller space names that had run up in anticipation of it. Rocket Lab, despite being widely viewed as the clear number two in the commercial space sector behind SpaceX, fell with the group and now trades roughly 28% below its 52-week high.

That dynamic is exactly what KeyBanc flagged as a buying opportunity. A selloff driven by asset rotation rather than any deterioration in the underlying business often creates a more attractive entry point for long-term investors. And the underlying business has not slowed. Q1 2026 revenue came in at a record $200.35 million, up 63.4% year over year. The backlog stands at a record $2.2 billion, and the Neutron rocket remains on track for its debut launch later this year.

The pullback has also created an intriguing technical setup for the stock. Shares of Rocket Lab have spent close to one week building a base above $100, attempting to turn this into newfound support. If the bulls regain control and the stock takes out the previous week’s high near $118, a higher low will be confirmed. The $100 level, which also coincides with the 50-day SMA, will be the all-important level for the bulls to watch going forward.

Where Things Stand

The setup heading into the June 22 index inclusion is interesting. The stock has pulled back hard from its highs, but the decline was driven by sector-wide rotation around the SpaceX listing rather than anything specific to Rocket Lab. The fundamental story remains firmly intact, with record revenue, a record backlog, Neutron approaching its first flight, and an expanding national security pipeline.

The analyst community has responded to the weakness not with downgrades but with a wave of upgrades and raised price targets, even as the stock, now up almost 54% year to date, trades just above the consensus target.

For investors, the combination of a pullback that looks technical rather than fundamental, accelerating analyst conviction, and a major index inclusion arriving in the same window makes this a moment worth watching closely.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.