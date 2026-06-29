Why Rocket Lab Stock Went to the Moon Today

Key Points

Rocket Lab will buy Iridium Communications in an $8 billion deal.

Rocket Lab will pay $54 per share for Iridium stock.

Rocket Lab will compete more directly with SpaceX in the future.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Rocket star Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is making headlines again this morning, after completing yet another satellite launch for Synspective over the weekend. (They also delayed a launch for iQPS, citing unfavorable wind conditions.)

This morning, though, the news doesn't concern stage separations -- but corporate mergers, and it's sending Rocket Lab stock flying 9.6% through 10 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Rocket Lab buys Iridium Communications

Rocket Lab announced this morning that it will acquire Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) in a deal valued at $8 billion. Iridium, one of the original "satellite phone" companies, now focusing on Internet of Things (IoT), aviation, maritime, and Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services, will trade all its outstanding stock to Rocket Lab for $54 a stub, paid $27 in cash and the rest in stock.

The companies call this "one of the most transformative deals in the space industry," marrying Rocket Lab's rocket fleet to Iridium's satellite constellation -- and thus giving Rocket Lab a captive customer similar to SpaceX's (NASDAQ: SPCX) Starlink at the same time as it gives Iridium an in-house launch capability -- also similar to Starlink!

What's next for Rocket Lab stock

Not long ago, I had a conversation with Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck. We discussed the commoditization of space launch, the higher profit margins available from providing in-space services like SpaceX Starlink -- and I asked what kind of business Beck might choose to become "Rocket Lab's Starlink?"

At the time, Beck was still mulling the idea. Now it seems he's made his decision, and it's to buy Iridium and take on SpaceX's Starlink business -- at least tangentially in the IoT realm -- and potentially attack it where it's a bit weaker in aviation, maritime, and especially PNT.

It's an exciting time to be a space investor.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $499,979 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $54,086 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $398,052!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 29, 2026.

Rich Smith has positions in Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.