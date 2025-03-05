Why Rocket Lab Stock Is Surging Today

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock is soaring higher Wednesday. The company's share price was up 6.8% as of 1:45 p.m. ET and had previously been up as much as 8.1%.

Rocket Lab is gaining following comments made by President Donald Trump last night that investors view as being bullish for the U.S. space industry. Despite some pullbacks across 2025's trading, the company's share price is now up 359% over the past year.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Rocket Lab stock gets another Trump bump

U.S. space industry stocks have seen big valuation gains following Trump's election win last November, and Rocket Lab has been an active participant in the rally. The stock is getting another boost following statements made by Trump in his speech to Congress yesterday. Trump said, "We are going to conquer the vast frontiers of science and we are going to lead humanity into space and plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond." Investors are betting that the president's support for space exploration and industrialization will create big business tailwinds for Rocket Lab.

What's next for Rocket Lab stock?

Rocket Lab is gearing up for the first of its rocket launches for the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS) later this month. The launch window kicks off on March 10, and the rocket will depart from the company's complex in New Zealand. The rocket's mission is to bring a synthetic aperture radar imaging satellite into the Earth's orbit for iQPS. With launches for customers picking up speed, Rocket Lab' revenue looks poised for a dramatic acceleration this year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab USA right now?

Before you buy stock in Rocket Lab USA, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rocket Lab USA wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $710,848!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.