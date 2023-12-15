Why Rocket Lab Stock Just Dropped 10%

Good news became bad news for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) on Friday after the company announced its successful return to launch operations for the first time since a mishap resulted in the destruction of an Electron rocket in September -- and the stock promptly fell.

As of 2:50 p.m. ET, Rocket Lab stock is down 9.6%.

What happened to Rocket Lab's rocket?

This is...a bit strange, to say the least, because, by all accounts, Rocket Lab's launch went swimmingly. Launching out of New Zealand this morning, a Rocket Lab Electron rocket successfully deployed an Earth-imaging satellite for its customer, Japan's Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS).

This success means Rocket Lab has now launched more rockets (10) in 2023 than in any previous year and remains America's No. 2 space company by number of rockets launched annually -- for the fifth straight year, as the company pointed out.

Are investors right to be upset?

So, what's wrong with any of this? Honestly, I'm at a loss to find a connection between what Rocket Lab said and how investors are reacting to it.

On the other hand, earlier this week, Rocket Lab stock did go on something of a run in the run-up to today's launch. Perhaps caught up in general market enthusiasm over the Fed's announcement that it won't raise interest rates again this year and might even cut them a bit next year, Rocket Lab stock was at one point up nearly 8% from last week's close...before giving that all back today.

Perhaps that exuberance was a bit irrational, and maybe Rocket Lab did deserve to give a bit of it back today after the initial rate-news excitement passed. Even so, the company has just proven it correctly identified the issue with its last rocket, fixed it, and is back in business today.

I call that good news -- and not a good reason to sell Rocket Lab stock today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab USA right now?

Before you buy stock in Rocket Lab USA, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Rocket Lab USA wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 11, 2023

Rich Smith has positions in Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool recommends Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.