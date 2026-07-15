Why Rocket Lab Stock Jumped 46% in the First Half of 2026 and Why It Could Rocket Even Higher

Key Points

Rocket Lab continues to put up record financial results and expand its reach.

The company's robust results and growing backlog suggest it could fly higher.

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Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) turned in a market-beating performance during the first six months of 2026, with shares jumping 46%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's more than four times the 10% gains of the S&P 500.

The rocket launch and satellite company has turned in back-to-back record-breaking quarters this year, and despite the stock's recent pullback, there could be more to come.

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Like a broken record

Since the start of 2026, Rocket Lab has delivered two quarterly financial reports, and each was better than the last.

In February, the company reported record four-quarter results, as revenue climbed 36% year over year to $180 million, though its $53 million operating loss was essentially flat. Perhaps more importantly, however, was Rocket Lab's backlog, which jumped 73% year over year to $1.85 billion. Management's outlook called for additional growth for Q1, forecasting revenue of $193 million, up 57% at the midpoint of its guidance.

On the operational side, Rocket Lab pointed to a record 21 launches last year, boasting a 100% success rate, touting seven launches in the fourth quarter alone.

In May, the company provided another quarterly update, which -- like its previous report -- landed firmly in record-setting territory. For the first quarter, Rocket Lab generated record revenue that grew 63% year over year to $200 million, while its operating loss improved 5% to $56 million. The company's backlog of $2.2 billion surged 106% year over year and 20% quarter over quarter.

Rocket Lab announced an important milestone, noting that it had sold more launches in Q1 than it had in all of last year combined. Its total launch manifest now totals 70 contracted missions.

More to come?

It's worth noting that Rocket Lab received a temporary boost from the Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) IPO, though the initial excitement has since faded. Investor sentiment aside, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Rocket Lab stock will climb to greater heights.

For the upcoming second quarter, management's forecast calls for revenue of roughly $233 million at the midpoint of its guidance, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61%.

The company's $8 billion acquisition of Iridium positions Rocket Lab as an end-to-end space company, fulfilling another of its long-term ambitions.

Wall Street is firmly in the company's corner. Of the 16 analysts who have published an opinion, 81% rate the stock a buy or strong buy, and none recommend selling. Moreover, Rocket Lab has an average price target of $117, suggesting potential gains for investors of 61% compared to Tuesday's closing price.

Add to that Rocket Lab's track record of robust results, recent expansion, and its growing backlog, and it's easy to see how this space stock could fly even higher.

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Danny Vena, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.