Why Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) was up +2.83% at $78.14. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 54.91% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 10.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rocket Lab Corporation in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Rocket Lab Corporation to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $178.38 million, up 34.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.2 per share and a revenue of $600.52 million, representing changes of +47.37% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rocket Lab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

