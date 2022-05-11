Why Rocket Companies Stock Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) fell today after the mortgage and financial services company reported first-quarter earnings that were lower than analysts' average estimates.

The stock was down by as much as 11.5% today and had fallen 4.6% as of 2:36 p.m. ET.

So what

Rocket's sales of $2.7 billion beat out Wall Street's average estimate of $2.2 billion for the quarter but were down 41% from the year-ago quarter.

That sales slump surely gave some investors pause this morning, and the company's earnings didn't help ease their worry.

Rocket reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.15 per share, which was down significantly from $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter and also fell short of analysts' consensus estimate of $0.19.

On the company's earnings call, Rocket CEO Jay Farmer noted that rising mortgage interest rates are impacting the company and said that it "obviously creates challenging conditions for our industry."

The company's closed loan origination volume was nearly $54 billion in the first quarter, down nearly 48% from $103 billion in the year-ago quarter.

And things don't look much better for the second quarter. Rocket's management said that closed loan origination volume will be in the range of $35 billion to $40 billion -- which would represent a 55% year-over-year decrease at the midpoint of guidance.

Now what

Rising mortgage rates are slowing demand for new mortgages and mortgage refinancing -- two segments that have boomed over the past two years when rates were low.

And as the Federal Reserve is poised to raise the federal funds rate throughout 2022 in order to tamp down rising inflation, it's likely that mortgage rates will continue to increase. That's bad news for Rocket, and investors are taking notice today.

10 stocks we like better than Rocket Companies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rocket Companies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.