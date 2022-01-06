Why Roblox Stock Tumbled This Week

What happened

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has seen its gaming platform explode in popularity over the last few years, but growth stocks have fallen out of favor with investors in the past month.

The shares extended last month's losses to start the year, currently down 11.7% week to date as of 12:06 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Growth stocks are underperforming value stocks to start 2022. The main reason for that is the Federal Reserve's intention to begin raising interest rates to curb the highest rate of inflation in nearly 40 years.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury rate has been rising since bottoming out in the summer of 2020. Companies are valued based on the present value of their future cash flows, so higher interest rates means those future cash flows are worth less to investors.

This explains why Roblox is getting hammered right now. The stock traded for a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio as high as 105 before the recent sell-off. It now trades at 75.

Now what

A rising interest rate is not a reason to sell Roblox. The company has continued to post strong growth recently. For the third quarter, revenue doubled year over year, with hours of engagement on the platform reaching 11 billion for an increase of 28% over the same quarter a year ago.

With 49 million daily active users, Roblox is becoming an important platform for major brands to connect with young generations. Earlier this year, Netflix launched its Stranger Things persistent space on the platform, and it's been visited 26 million times. Nike announced its own virtual world called Nikeland recently.

New brand partnerships and growth in daily active users are telling signs of increasing business value, which is all that matters for the stock over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

John Ballard owns Netflix. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Netflix, Nike, and Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.