Why Roblox Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) headed higher on Tuesday, closing the day up 9.4% after toymaker Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) announced that it will partner with the internet gaming hub company "to bring Roblox immersive digital worlds to life" in physical form.

(The news didn't do nearly as much good for Hasbro; its stock gained only 1.8%.)

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Specifically, Hasbro announced that it will introduce "a range of Roblox inspired Nerf blasters representing some of the most popular experiences on the Roblox platform," and also begin selling a Roblox version of the board game Monopoly.

Both sets of Roblox toys will begin appearing on U.S. store shelves this fall, said Hasbro, with sales to expand to additional markets later.

Now what

Hasbro noted that when consumers buy the physical toys, they will also receive codes that can be redeemed for virtual items to use in Roblox games -- a virtual blaster in the case of the Nerf guns, and "an exclusive virtual item" yet to be named when buying the Monopoly set. Most likely, the prospect of these digital add-ons boosting Roblox's value isn't what investors were responding to Tuesday. Rather, they're anticipating licensing fees that Hasbro will presumably pay Roblox for the use of its creations in manufacturing new toys.

Neither company, by the way, put a value on such presumed licensing fees. That didn't prevent investors from deciding, though, that they just made Roblox $3.5 billion more valuable than it was Monday.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith owns shares of Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Hasbro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.