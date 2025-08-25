Why Roblox Stock Popped Today

Key Points Roblox stock is being sued by the state of Louisiana for alleged facilitation of "the distribution of child sexual abuse material."

Roblox is responding to the claims and bolstering its safety efforts for child users of the online gaming platform.

As litigation risk subsides, valuation risk continues.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox ›

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), which operates an online gaming platform especially popular with teens and younger kids, saw its stock jump 7.8% through 11:20 a.m. ET Monday after receiving a positive appraisal from Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese.

According to Reese, Roblox stock, which costs less than $127 after getting hit hard earlier a couple of weeks ago on litigation concerns, could gain nearly 30% over the next 12 months.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What Wedbush says about Roblox

Roblox is under fire from the Louisiana Attorney General's office for alleged "facilitat[ion of] the distribution of child sexual abuse material and the sexual exploitation of Louisiana's children." But Reese says that "notwithstanding a slew of recent and forthcoming hit pieces and legal action," Roblox stock is still a winner and "the most compelling" growth stock in the entire video game sector.

Addressing the litigation risk, Reese commends Roblox for moving quickly to protect its children-users online. Meanwhile, the company's Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot games "continue to drive significant engagement" among these users.

Is Roblox stock a buy?

Roblox is sticking with its forecast for 41% to 45% bookings growth in Q3, a metric that should translate into revenue and profits growth over time.

But that's just the issue: Roblox doesn't actually have any profits at present. It's lost money every year it's been in business, and analyst forecasts have Roblox continuing to lose money through 2029, if not longer. Although free cash flow positive, the stock still sells for an elevated 86.5 price-to-free cash flow ratio.

Even on a "41% to 45%" bookings/revenue/profit growth rate, that seems too expensive -- and until this changes, Roblox stock remains a sell for me.

Should you invest $1,000 in Roblox right now?

Before you buy stock in Roblox, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roblox wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.