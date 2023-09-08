Why Roblox Stock Fell 28% Last Month

What happened

Shares of video gaming platform provider Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) fell 27.9% in August 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The plunge started with a disappointing earnings report. But should investors be worried, or is this just another speed bump on the road to long-term gains?

So what

Roblox missed Wall Street's consensus targets on the top and bottom lines by the smallest of margins. Analysts expected a net loss of roughly $0.45 per share on sales in the neighborhood of $785 million. The reported net loss came in at $0.46 per share. Revenue rose 22% year over year to $781 million.

High-octane growth stocks like Roblox tend to be judged by their ability to deliver growth in the right places. In this case, the number of daily active users (DAUs) rose 25% year over year but fell 1% from Q1. Hours of gamer engagement also declined quarter over quarter. These two essential barometers of Roblox's business success drove the stock 22% lower the next day.

A handful of analysts saw a buying opportunity in Roblox's lower share price, but those calls fell on deaf ears. A plethora of analyst firms lowered their price targets on the stock in response to the disappointing user trends. Noted short-selling outfit The Bear Cave added to Roblox's troubles two weeks later, alleging that some of its games facilitate child abuse. This report resulted in a 6% share-price drop over two days.

Now what

August wasn't this company's first rodeo. Roblox stock has been prone to wild swings in recent months, falling more than 20% in August and April but also rising by at least 20% in March and January.

So whether you're a game platform enthusiast or a bearish short-seller, you'll need nerves of steel to invest in this hyper-volatile stock. At the same time, Roblox operates in a cash-burning mode that makes many investors queasy.

Granted, the top line never stopped soaring, but the weak user metrics suggest that the revenue growth also might slow down in upcoming reports.

Undervalued growth stocks are right in my wheelhouse, and I tend to find my most profitable long-term investment ideas there. However, Roblox isn't showing me that it belongs in that category. Come back when the operating profit margin has stabilized, preferably together with more user engagement and a larger user base. Until then, I'm happy to stay on the sidelines.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2023

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.