Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022.

It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

So what

Netflix announced before the market opened that its growth hit a wall in early 2022, in part thanks to rising competition in the digital content space. The company forecast even worse results ahead in the short term and warned that it will not be able to boost profitability at the pace investors have come to expect over the last few years.

Roblox doesn't compete directly with Netflix, but its business model relies on steady user growth and rising engagement hours and spending on its platform. Growth could be pressured by the same trends Netflix called out in its recent report, including soaring competition in the streaming content space, increasing price sensitivity, and sluggish economic growth in many markets.

Now what

Roblox in February warned investors to brace for decelerating operating trends as the world transitions out of earlier phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's a big reason why the stock has been lumped in with other formerly high-growth companies like Netflix that saw disproportionate sales gains in 2020 and 2021.

Most investors are still expecting to see revenue jump over 25% when Roblox posts its first-quarter earnings results on May 10. However, the main concern is that the digital content specialist will also describe a tougher operating environment ahead for the rest of 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos owns Netflix. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Netflix and Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.