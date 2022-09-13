Why Roblox Stock Couldn't Win Today

What happened

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) weren't investors' play of choice on Tuesday. Compounding the awful drubbing most tech stocks took on renewed inflation fears, the online gaming platform operator was dinged by a negative analyst note from a prominent investment bank. Ultimately, Roblox closed the day almost 6% lower.

So what

That analyst is Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak, who was reacting to the Roblox Developers Conference held last week. During that event, the company announced that it aimed to test immersive ads within its games for the remainder of this year.

Although Nowak generally welcomes this move, given the vast "unmonetized engagement" on the Roblox platform, he believes such a project could prove to be daunting.

In a new research note he said that "That said, too much advertising can be detrimental to the user experience (we have seen video game publishers be slow/reluctant to scale ads in the past) and we expect RBLX to continue prioritizing the engagement/immersion with the platform over potential monetization."

"Said another way, we expect the ad load ramp to be slow," he added.

Nowak continues to be cautious about Roblox shares. He currently has an equalweight (hold, in other words) recommendation on the stock, at a price target of $32 per share.

Now what

Although Roblox has a large, and frequently loyal, user base, it's having difficulty translating that popularity into profit. It remains well in the red on the bottom line despite revenue growth that has been impressive at times. We'll see if the new advertising initiative coalesces into a solid money-earner for the profit-hungry specialty tech company.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.