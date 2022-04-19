Why Roblox (RBLX) Stock Rallied on Tuesday

Shares of online gaming platform Roblox RBLX popped 3% in morning trading before closing up 2.8% to $42 per share despite a downgrade from Goldman Sachs. Immediately after the announcement of the downgrade, RBLX fell as much as 5% in the early minutes of Tuesday’s session, but the stock quickly rebounded.

Analyst Eric Sheridan cut RBLX’s rating to Neutral from Buy and trimmed the stock’s price target to $50 from $108 per share. The new target now implies a 25% upside. Even though Sheridan downgraded RBLX, there was an overall positive tone in his note to investors.

He said that Roblox is a “most intriguing company” in the broad gaming sector even though the company will face a “unique set of [near-term] challenges” like slowing growth, margin normalization, and tough comparisons. However, Sheridan still expects RBLX to grow revenue over industry levels, and sees the company “pioneering” the next generation of gaming companies.

RBLX is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with a market cap of over $24 billion.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.