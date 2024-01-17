Why Roblox (RBLX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Roblox (RBLX) closed at $38.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

The online gaming platform's stock has dropped by 12.03% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roblox in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.57, down 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.07 billion, up 19.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. As of now, Roblox holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.