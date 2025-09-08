Why Is Robinhood Markets Stock (HOOD) Skyrocketing Today?

Key Points Robinhood will replace Caesars Entertainment in the S&P 500 index effective Sept. 22.

Index inclusion creates automatic demand, as fund managers must buy shares to reflect the benchmark updates.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) are rising on Monday, up 13.5% as of 1:53 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have gained 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively.

The trading platform's stock is flying after its addition to the S&P 500 was officially announced.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Robinhood joins the big leagues

The company will officially join the S&P 500 index, effective before trading opens on Sept. 22, replacing Caesars Entertainment. The index regularly rebalances, adding and dropping companies. Stocks that get added usually get a boost on the news of their inclusion in the major index -- fund managers buy shares to match the index, creating a quick demand spike.

The inclusion comes after Robinhood missed out during the last rebalancing, leaving investors wondering when the company would make the cut. At the company's annual general meeting in June, a shareholder directly asked CEO Vladimir Tenev about plans for getting into the S&P 500. "It's a difficult thing to plan for," Tenev said. "I think it's one of those things that hopefully happens."

The retail trading darling finds its footing

Robinhood has helped spur an explosion in retail trading and continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, helping it boost its revenue in down markets when retail trading is quiet. The S&P 500 inclusion helps validate Robinhood in the eyes of many investors, and the move should bring more institutional interest.

Even though Robinhood's stock carries a pretty significant premium, I think the company is set to succeed.

Should you invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Markets, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Robinhood Markets wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.