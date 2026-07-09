Why Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $115.11, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.3%.

The stock of company has risen by 31.46% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.38%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.2 billion, indicating a 21.76% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.81 per share and a revenue of $4.99 billion, representing changes of -11.71% and +11.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 62.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.49, so one might conclude that Robinhood Markets, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.