Why Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin Is the ‘Biggest Opportunity’ for Investors

The price of bitcoin has followed a similar pattern as the stock markets so far this year, hitting a 2025 low in early April and then rising to a new high a month-and-a-half later.

Read More: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Try This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

As with stocks, bitcoin has been heavily influenced by President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and their potential impact on the global economy — so much so that some experts have questioned whether bitcoin is a winning bet during periods of uncertainty.

But financial author Robert Kiyosaki isn’t among those experts. In fact, in an X post earlier this year, Kiyosaki referred to bitcoin as “the biggest opportunity in history,” adding that the cryptocurrency has made it “easy for everyone to become rich.”

Can Bitcoin Reach $250,000?

“Most of us have heard of FOMO: Fear Of Missing Out,” Kiyosaki wrote in the March 23 post. “Yet the main reason poor people remain poor is due to FOMM: Fear of Making Mistakes … If history is any indicator the FOMM crowd will wait till Bitcoin passed $200k this year and say ‘Bitcoin is too expensive.'”

Discover Next: Robert Kiyosaki Is Dumping Gold and Silver: Here’s What He’s Buying Instead

That hasn’t happened yet, though Kiyosaki previously predicted that bitcoin could reach nearly $250,000 by the end of 2025. For now, its price has settled at around $108,000, good enough for a 15.5% increase year-to-date.

That gain is better than the S&P 500 (up 5.9%), Dow (up 4.4%) and Nasdaq (up 5.7%). Bitcoin investors have also seen much bigger returns over the long term, with the crypto’s price rising more than 1,000% over the past five years.

‘Priceless’ In Two Years

Bitcoin’s robust returns partly explain why Kiyosaki has such a bullish outlook on the asset. In a separate X post, dated May 25, he praised bitcoin for making getting rich “so easy.”

“Why everyone is not buying and holding Bitcoin is beyond me,” Kiyosaki wrote. “Even .01 of a Bitcoin is going to be priceless in two years … and maybe make you very rich.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin Is the ‘Biggest Opportunity’ for Investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.