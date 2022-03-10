Why Rivian Tanked Ahead of Earnings After the Bell

What happened

Investors have punished the stock of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) this year, sending its shares down by more than 60%. The negative sentiment was still in evidence Thursday ahead of its fourth-quarter and full-year report, which is due out after the closing bell. Shares of the electric vehicle start-up were down almost 10% in early trading, and remained lower by 9% as of 1:12 p.m. ET.

So what

In this next report to investors, the company will be forced to confront early missteps such as a lack of communication regarding the departure of its chief operating officer, its failure to hit internal production estimates for 2021, and a recent price increase it was forced to walk back. But investors will be more interested in what Rivian says about its prospects for ramping up its production volume, updated reservation data, and its plans for expansion. They will be particularly interested to hear about the status of its contract to sell up to 100,000 commercial delivery vans to Amazon.

Now what

Supply chain problems are being reported by most automakers -- large legacy names as well as start-up EV makers. Rivian has already made it clear that its materials costs are increasing. And after having to backtrack on its announced price increase for existing reservation holders, the company will now have to bear those added costs itself. Investors will want to hear more details about those higher expenses and how they will affect margins.

While its 60% year-to-date share price decline may seem to create a tempting entry point, investors should keep in mind that the company still carries a lofty market cap of $36 billion.

Any downward adjustments to its 2022 production estimates or suggestions that its path to profitability will take longer than previously forecast will likely knock the stock down even further. Those details are what investors should focus on in Rivian's report when it arrives.

