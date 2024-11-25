Why Rivian Stock Is Surging Today

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were trading higher on Monday after California's governor said that his state could provide rebates to electric vehicle (EV) buyers if President-elect Donald Trump ends federal EV tax credits.

As of noon ET, Rivian's shares were up about 14.9% from Friday's closing price.

California's governor is already aiming to offset Trump's EV policies

In a statement on Monday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California said that he will propose creating a new version of California's Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, or CVRP, if Trump follows through on his plan to eliminate federal tax credits for EV buyers.

The federal tax credits can provide up to $7,500 for buyers of certain new EVs. Two researchers, Joseph Shapiro of the University of California at Berkeley and Felix Tintelnot of Duke University, both of whom study the effects of environmental incentives, estimate that the elimination of the tax credits could cut U.S. demand for EVs by 27%.

That figure has been weighing on EV stocks including Rivian's since Bloomberg reported the researchers' conclusions last week.

This could do a lot to mitigate the loss of federal EV tax credits

California is by far the largest state market for electric vehicles in the U.S., with over 2 million sold to date. The CVRP provided incentives to California EV buyers until the program was discontinued in 2023.

A return of that state's incentives could offset a big part of any decline in overall U.S. EV demand should the federal tax credits be discontinued. That's why Rivian and other EV stocks are up today.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $368,053 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,533 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $484,170!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 25, 2024

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.