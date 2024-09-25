Why Rivian Stock Slumped on Wednesday

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock was trading down by 4.8% as of 1:20 p.m. ET Wednesday after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded the stock one notch from overweight (i.e., buy) to equal weight (i.e., hold).

Jonas' note on Wednesday regarding Rivian was only one facet in his broader downgrade of the entire U.S. automotive industry: He also downgraded Ford (NYSE: F) to equal weight and reclassified General Motors (NYSE: GM) to underweight (i.e., sell). But Jonas has specific concerns about Rivian.

What Rivian needs to do

Broadly speaking, Jonas observed that inflation has driven new car prices higher, reducing people's ability to buy them, with the result that inventories are swelling as sales stagnate. Adding to the problems of U.S. automakers, many Chinese automakers are selling their electric vehicles at ever-greater losses due to a price war. Further, China is producing 9 million more cars a year than it can sell locally. Those excess cars are getting exported, cutting into potential sales for Ford, GM, and Rivian, among others.

Regarding Rivian in particular, though, the analyst notes that its future will depend to a great extent on its partnership with Volkswagen, and on its ability to contribute "electrical architecture expertise" for use in Volkswagen's vehicles. The problem, asserts Jonas, is that delivering on that promise will require Rivian to lay out an extra $200 million to $300 million in annual capital spending -- or more -- starting in about 2026.

Is Rivian stock a buy?

Rivian already spends $1 billion a year on capital expenses, so with those additional outlays, you might think its capex would now be expected to reach $1.3 billion, at most, in 2026. But Rivian was already forecasting capex of $1.2 billion in 2024, and $1.5 billion in 2025. Assuming these numbers are accurate, this suggests that its capex could actually surge as high as $1.8 billion in 2026 -- as much as Rivian spent annually back in 2021, before it started getting its spending under control.

Long story short, Rivian's cost-cutting program now seems to have shifted into reverse. Even with financial assistance from Volkswagen, Jonas worries that this level of "capital intensity" might be too much for Rivian to bear.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $740,704!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.