Why Rivian Stock Is Stuck in Reverse Today

What happened

On the first day of trading after a disappointing performance last week, shares of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are continuing to plunge. Today's red flag stems from an analyst's bearish outlook.

As of 12:10 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian have fallen 2.3%, a partial recovery from their earlier decline of 6%.

So what

Pessimistic about the road ahead, Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, cut his price target on Rivian's stock to $25 from $32. Based on Rivian's price at the beginning of trading this morning, the price target implies upside of about 27%.

This latest bit of news provides more fodder for the bears who are still focusing on the company's news regarding its plan to raise $1.5 billion by issuing debt. While weighing down the balance sheet with $1.5 billion in debt is enough of a reason for investors to be concerned, investors also face shareholder dilution because the debt comes in the form of convertible notes that can be converted into shares of Rivian stock.

Now what

Rivian expects to produce 52,000 vehicles in 2023 -- a notable increase from the 24,337 vehicles that it produced in 2022. The sticking point, however, is that the company isn't profitable, and it needs to rely on external sources to power its main growth project: a new manufacturing facility in Georgia that's expected to have an annual production capacity of 400,000 vehicles.

The lower price target may be disheartening, but the fact that Rivian isn't profitable and requires outside capital isn't a surprise. Consequently, if you were bullish on Rivian yesterday, there's nothing that should change your mind today.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2023

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.