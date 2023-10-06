Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging This Week

What happened

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock plunged this week and was trading 26% lower through 10 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

While Rivian's revenue forecast for its third quarter is in line with the estimates, investors are miffed at the money-losing electric vehicle (EV) maker's plans to take on billions of dollars' worth of debt.

So what

In a regulatory filing dated Oct. 4, Rivian announced plans to raise capital by taking on $1.5 billion in debt in the form of senior convertible notes. While investors are always wary of a loss-making company acquiring large amounts of debt, senior convertible notes can also dilute existing shareholders' wealth. That's because these notes are a type of convertible bond that can be converted into equity, meaning their holders can opt to exchange the notes for Rivian shares.

Rivian also released preliminary numbers for the third quarter. The company expects to report revenue between $1.29 billion and $1.33 billion for the quarter, driven by higher deliveries.

Rivian produced 16,304 and delivered 15,564 EVs in the third quarter. For perspective, it produced and delivered only 7,363 and 6,584 EVs, respectively, and generated revenue of $536 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Rivian expects to have $9.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, representing a 10% sequential drop. The company, however, stated that this cash balance should be enough to fund its operations and capital expenditures through 2025.

Now what

Rivian still expects to produce 52,000 EVs this year, so I don't see any surprises there when the company releases its third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 7. Investors, however, are concerned about Rivian's rapid cash burn.

One number that could help Rivian stock rebound after earnings, though, is gross margin. Rivian foresees steady growth in its margins as it ramps up production of its R1T electric pickup trucks and R1S SUV EV, as well as its in-house Enduro drive units and battery packs, which should help it cut down costs.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 2, 2023

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.