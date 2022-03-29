Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

What happened

The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months.

Rivian was up by 10.6% as of 11:40 a.m. ET.

So what

Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

All those things have caused some investors to think more conservatively about their investments and sell off some of their stock positions -- sending the S&P 500 down 3.7% over the past three months.

But with Rivian's share price falling so far so fast, some investors are likely now viewing its stock as being priced attractively. For example, the company's stock made its market debut back in November at $78 per share, but even with today's gains, Rivian's stock sells for about $50 per share.

Some investors may also be reacting to news that came out yesterday that Tesla wants to split its stock again. The EV company last split its stock in August 2020, and since then its share price has more than doubled.

While Tesla potentially splitting its stock doesn't directly have anything to do with Rivian, investors often get excited when there's momentum for another company in the same industry. So interest in Tesla's stock right now could be having a spillover effect for other EV makers like Rivian.

Now what

Rivian is still dealing with supply chain constraints, and rising inflation has forced the company to increase its vehicle prices. These current hurdles have slowed its growth, but long-term investors may want to keep an eye on this company.

Rivian's move into the EV pickup truck space could help it carve out a niche in the segment at a time when other electric vehicle companies are trying to find their footing. Rivian certainly has an uphill battle ahead of it, but with the EV industry just getting started, there's plenty of time for it to prove itself.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.