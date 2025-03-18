Why Rivian Stock Gained While the Market Slumped Today

Investors might have been a collectively gloomy bunch on Tuesday, but they ended up being positive about the future of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). On the back of a new and bullish analyst note, they traded the stock up by almost 2% during the day. That was in marked contrast to the general trajectory of equities, reflected in the S&P 500 index's 1.1% decrease.

Potentially electrifying returns

The analyst behind the positive note was Benchmark's Mickey Legg, who that morning reiterated his existing buy recommendation on Rivian and his $18 per-share price target. That level is a robust 61% above the stock's most recent closing price.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

According to reports, Legg's justification comes from what he feels is Rivian's good access to capital. After all, vehicle manufacturing is capital intensive and the company is habitually loss-making. The pundit also waxed bullish about the company's R2, the next-generation SUV platform it aims to debut in 2026.

Legg addressed management's recent cut in delivery guidance when it reduced its estimate for first-quarter deliveries to 8,000 from its previous 10,000. In the analyst's view, this was expected given the seasonality of sales and limited demand. The devastating wildfires in Los Angeles should also affect the metric.

A decent stock in a struggling industry

Another aspect of Legg's argument is that, while quarterly deliveries are expected to be softer than previously anticipated, Rivian is maintaining its annual forecast of 46,000 to 51,000 deliveries for the entirety of 2025.

Rivian as a company feels as secure an investment as any EV maker, although any investment decision has to be influenced by the shaky state of the industry in general. Personally, I'd steer away from EV stocks just now, as they're experiencing plenty of growing pains, but Rivian isn't a bad choice for investors determined to buy into the sector.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $732,610!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.