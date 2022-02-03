Why Rivian Stock Dropped Thursday

What happened

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) tumbled in Thursday morning trading, down 6.3% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't blame Rivian for the sell-off, though, because all the news on the electric truck start-up today is uniformly good.

So what

In fact, we've got two positive news items on the radar for Rivian. In item No. 1, investment bank Morgan Stanley just put out a report on a survey of its clients who invest in EV stocks. As TheFly.com reports, Morgan Stanley's survey shows that 87% of investors prefer Rivian stock over that of rival Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID).

Morgan Stanley seconds that emotion. The bank currently has an underweight rating on Lucid on worries that Lucid costs more than its target market of premium-priced, luxury electric vehicles can support (and Morgan Stanley predicts more than 40% downside as Lucid slides to $16 a share over the next year). Rivian stock, in contrast, gets an overweight rating from the analyst -- and Morgan Stanley thinks Rivian will get to $147 a share, more than doubling over the next 12 months.

Now what

And now here's the second bit of good news for Rivian investors today: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- which already has an order in to buy 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian -- is also a big buyer of Rivian stock. As Marketwatch reports today, Amazon just filed a notification with the SEC confirming that it has increased its ownership of Rivian to 18.1% of the company -- 162.1 million Rivian shares, or a nearly $10 billion investment in the electric truck maker.

Suffice it to say that this is a big vote of confidence in Rivian from the e-commerce giant, and the fact that Amazon bought all these new shares since just the end of December 2021 suggests that -- in Amazon's estimation, at least -- Rivian stock is now cheap enough to buy.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.