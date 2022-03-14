Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

What happened

Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) provided its quarterly financial and operational update last week, and investors weren't impressed. Today, the company announced that a new executive will try to help solve the production and supply chain problems that caused the negative reaction. But the shares continued to decline today anyway. As of 11:51 a.m. ET on Monday, shares were down another 6.4%.

So what

Last week, Rivian said it had produced 2,425 EVs as of March 8. But more importantly, the company projected it would make only 25,000 vehicles in 2022 even though it has the capacity to manufacture 50,000. That shortfall is because of supply chain issues causing a lack of sufficient parts and materials. Today, Rivian announced it hired a new chief operating officer (COO) to help address that situation.

Now what

Rivian said today that it has hired Frank Klein to become its new COO, effective June 1, 2022. The previous COO retired last year as the company was transitioning from an early start-up into its initial commercial-production phase. Klein comes from automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Canadian-based Magna International.

Rivian said in a statement, "During his time at Magna Steyr, Frank oversaw the company's shift to the electric mobility manufacturing space, including the production of the first electric vehicle made by a contract manufacturer."

Investors hope this experience will spur an improvement in early logistic and supply chain problems that the company has been experiencing. Rivian stock is down 40% in the last month, and today's announcement hasn't stemmed that slide. It remains to be seen if the new COO will bring better news to investors as the year progresses.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Howard Smith owns Magna International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Magna Int'l. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.